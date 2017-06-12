LSU to take on Florida St. in College World Series Saturday at 7 p.m.

OMAHA - The pairings and game times for the first two days of the Men’s College World Series have been announced. The Tigers will take on Florida in the second game of the world series on Saturday.

The first game Saturday is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., and will feature Cal St. Fullerton against No. 1 national seed Oregon St.. Saturday’s second game features No. 4 national seed LSU against Florida St., and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Sunday doubleheader features the No. 7 national seed Louisville vs. Texas A&M at 1 p.m.. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m., No. 6 national seed TCU will be squaring off against either No. 3 national seed Florida or Wake Forest.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 26. The second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, while the third and deciding game (if necessary) is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.