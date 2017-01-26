LSU to retire Todd Walker's No. 12 jersey

BATON ROUGE - LSU will retire the jersey of All-American second baseman Todd Walker at Alex Box Stadium Friday, April 14.

The LSU Hall of Fame Committee unanimously approved the retirement of Walker’s jersey in May.

Walker, a Bossier City native, is only the 11th LSU athlete or coach to have his jersey retired. He joins Furniss, Bertman and McDonald; men’s basketball players Bob Pettit, Pete Maravich, Rudy Macklin and Shaquille O’Neal; football players Billy Cannon and Tommy Casanova; and women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus.

The No. 12 worn by Walker will join the No. 36 worn by first baseman Eddy Furniss, the No. 15 worn by coach Skip Bertman and the No. 19 worn by pitcher Ben McDonald as retired jerseys in the LSU baseball program.

Walker was previously inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

He was the eighth overall pick in the 1994 Major League Baseball Draft after a three-year career at LSU. He played 12 major leagues seasons from 1996-2007 and returned to LSU in the off-season of 1998 for his business degree.

In recent years, Walker served as a coach and mentor for youths in the Shreveport-Bossier area. He also works as a college baseball analyst for the SEC Network.

Walker was one of the greatest hitters in SEC history, excelling during his time at LSU. A two-time first-team All-American, he led the Tigers to the national championship in 1993, earning the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award.

He was voted in 1996 as the second baseman on the all-time College World Series team by the Omaha World-Herald, and he was named to the CWS Legends Team in 2010. Walker was named first-team All-SEC three times, and he was voted the SEC Player of the Year in 1993.

During his major league career from, he played for the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. He helped lead the Red Sox to the 2003 American League Championship Series, launching five home runs during the club’s playoff run.