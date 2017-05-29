LSU to open Women's College World Series Thursday

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – With the completion of the West Coast games late Sunday night, the bracket and start times for the NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City were set with the series featuring the LSU Tigers advancing for the third straight year.

The event as usual will be held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field with play beginning with four first-round games on Thursday.

The Tigers, the No. 13 seed will face No. 5 UCLA in the second game of the day on Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT. LSU defeated Florida State in three games to advance, while UCLA won its Super Regional against Ole Miss.

The other game in the opening session will have two SEC teams meeting with No. 1 Florida facing No. 9 Texas A&M at 11 a.m.

The evening session begins at 6 p.m. as No. 3 Oregon and No. 6 Washington meet and No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 15 Baylor do battle at 8:30 p.m.

The winners meet on Friday with LSU possibly playing against the Florida-A&M winner at 6 p.m., while the loser of the LSU-UCLA game will face the loser of Florida-A&M at 11 a.m. on Saturday.