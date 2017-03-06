76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to open spring practice on Mar. 11

1 hour 7 minutes 35 seconds ago March 06, 2017 Mar 6, 2017 Monday, March 06 2017 March 06, 2017 12:15 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU football team will return to the field for spring practice on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Saturday's practice marks the first of 15 workouts for the Tigers under head coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron will preview LSU's spring practice at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to media members at the LSU Football Operations Facility.

LSU returns with 12 starters from last year's team that posted an overall 8-4 record and beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Next week, LSU will practice on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers are slated to play scrimmages on Mar. 25, Apr. 1 and will close out the spring with the National L Club Spring Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Tiger Stadium.

The following is a list of LSU's practice dates this spring:
 
First Practice:      March 11

Week 1:              March 14, 16, 18

Week 2:              March 21, 23, 25

Week 3:              March 28, 30, April 1

Week 4:              April 4, 6

Week 5:              April 18, 20, 22  

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days