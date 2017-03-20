LSU to offer free mumps vaccines to students, faculty and staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Monday the Student Health Center will partner with the Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide the Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) vaccine for all students, faculty and staff.

The vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 22, and Thursday, Mar. 23 in the Theater Reception room of the Student Union.



It is recommended that any LSU student or employee who has not received two doses of MMR get the vaccine as soon as possible. In addition, if you are in one of the following priority groups, the health center recommends that you receive a third MMR:

- Any LSU student/faculty/staff who has had contact with a known case of mumps

- Any LSU student informed by the university or the Office of Public Health that they were in contact with a known case of mumps

- Any other groups identified by the Office of Public Health as “high risk” groups, including: students living in on-campus housing; students living in sorority and fraternity houses; members of fraternities and sororities living off-campus; and healthcare professionals responsible for direct patient care