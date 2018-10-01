LSU to host candlelight vigil in honor of Wayde Sims

Photo: LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE - LSU will host a vigil to honor late basketball star Wayde Sims after his murder last week.

The basketball team announced the gathering will be held Tuesday outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 8 o'clock. Another vigil was held for Sims Saturday afternoon at Southern University, and LSU held a moment of silence in Tiger Stadium ahead of it's game against Ole Miss that same day.

Please join us Tuesday, October 2 at 8 p.m. in front of the Maravich Center for a candlelight vigil in memory of Wayde Sims. pic.twitter.com/U3S2pZVMx7 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) October 1, 2018

Sims was shot and killed early Friday morning during a fight near Southern's campus. It happened after a homecoming concert at the university.

The man who allegedly shot Sims, Dyteon Simpson, was arrested Saturday and booked on one count of second-degree murder.