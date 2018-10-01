75°
LSU to host candlelight vigil in honor of Wayde Sims

1 hour 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, October 01 2018 Oct 1, 2018 October 01, 2018 4:15 PM October 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE - LSU will host a vigil to honor late basketball star Wayde Sims after his murder last week.

The basketball team announced the gathering will be held Tuesday outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 8 o'clock. Another vigil was held for Sims Saturday afternoon at Southern University, and LSU held a moment of silence in Tiger Stadium ahead of it's game against Ole Miss that same day.

Sims was shot and killed early Friday morning during a fight near Southern's campus. It happened after a homecoming concert at the university.

The man who allegedly shot Sims, Dyteon Simpson, was arrested Saturday and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

