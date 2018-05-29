89°
LSU to face San Diego State in NCAA baseball tournament
BATON ROUGE- The LSU baseball team is headed to Corvallis, Oregon for the NCAA Regional.
Paul Mainieri @LSUbaseball sounds off on Road Regional bid to @BeaverBaseball @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/mWOKpVewWQ— Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) May 28, 2018
The Tigers will face San Diego State Friday at 3 p.m.
The location was announced Monday morning by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
LSU finished the regular season 37-and-25 overall after losing to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday afternoon.
THE BRACKET.#RoadToOmahahttps://t.co/0cOYRh9my0 pic.twitter.com/aUciCCPXyQ— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 28, 2018
