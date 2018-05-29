89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU to face San Diego State in NCAA baseball tournament

Monday, May 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The LSU baseball team is headed to Corvallis, Oregon for the NCAA Regional.

The Tigers will face San Diego State Friday at 3 p.m.

The location was announced Monday morning by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

LSU finished the regular season 37-and-25 overall after losing to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday afternoon.

