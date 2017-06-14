LSU to enter into contract with company to grow medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE – LSU has requested its board of supervisors to approve the university to enter into a contract with a company to produce medical marijuana.

The company chosen by the university is GB Sciences, Inc.

Seven businesses, including GB Sciences, Inc. submitted offers to produce medical marijuana for Louisiana through LSU. The marijauana growing operation is estimated to cost $10 million and will be paid by the contractor.

"We're looking for somebody who will be able to provide the quality product for the patients in Louisiana who will be using the medical marijuana product," Dr. Ted Gauthier, LSU professor, told WBRZ News 2 in February

The marijuana will be grown in a facility that will be located off LSU's campus and no students are to be involved. When LSU officially enters into an agreement with GB Sciences, the location of the facility will not be released by the university.

The first crop of medical marijuana is expected to be ready by the end of the year.