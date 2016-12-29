LSU Tigers fill day with Bowl preps and roller-coasters

Orlando, FL - The LSU Tiger football team spent their first full day in Orlando with a good mix of work and fun.

Coach Ed Orgeron worked his Tigers out at Celebration High School for more than a couple of hours in the early afternoon and then turned his team loose to enjoy themselves in the Magic Kingdom.

Nearly half the team took the opportunity to unwind at Walt Disney World on rollercoasters and other theme park rides before heading back to the team hotel for the night.

Those in attendance said it was a great team bonding moment and a welcomed break from the football heavy diet the team has had since coming back from Christmas break.

LSU will play Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Saturday morning at 10:00 am, the game will be broadcast on WBRZ-TV.