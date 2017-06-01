LSU throwing Poche to start Baton Rouge Regional

Baton Rouge, LA - "At this point in the season it's win or go home. You're not garunteed anything so I'm going to go out there and compete my butt off and hopefully give my team a chance to win. "

Jared Poche named the starter against Texas Southern and Coach Mainieri says it wasn't a hard choice since Poche has the most rest out of anyone on this staff and only threw 70 pitches in the SEC tournament.

Coach also wants to make sure that along with Poche, Alex Lange and Eric Walker see plenty of action before they make their run in Omaha.

"Had we not thrown one of our three starters in the first game and we are fortunate to win three straight then that means one of our starting pitchers would not stay on turn. SO hypothetically you jack whole staffed it the first game and then Lange won game two and Poche game three, Eric wouldn't have an opportunity to pitch. As well as he's pitching I want to keep him going. You can even look further than that if everything works out great and we win a Super Regional and win two straight there, then Walker's not pitching again and then when you're going into Omaha and he's not pitching in the first weekend, by the time he gets back on the mound he hasn't pitched in three weeks."

Tomorrow could be a quick outing for Poche in a high-scoring game or if it starts and stops from weather. If that happens, we could see him back on the mound later this weekend if needed since he has the experience pitching twice in a regional before.