LSU takes on Oregon St. tonight in the College World Series

OMAHA - The journey in the College World Series for the LSU Tigers picks up Monday night after a thrilling win over the weekend.

The Tigers rallied Saturday night against Florida State in the eighth inning to win their 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory.

Jared Poche' worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance.

The Tigers will play the Oregon St. Beavers tonight at 6p.m. in the Bracket 1 winners' game.