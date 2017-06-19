78°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU takes on Oregon St. tonight in the College World Series
OMAHA - The journey in the College World Series for the LSU Tigers picks up Monday night after a thrilling win over the weekend.
The Tigers rallied Saturday night against Florida State in the eighth inning to win their 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory.
Jared Poche' worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance.
The Tigers will play the Oregon St. Beavers tonight at 6p.m. in the Bracket 1 winners' game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete
-
Former LSU player reminisces on Tigers' first trip to College World Series
-
Port Allen gears up for bigger, better 'Juneteenth' celebration
-
Overnight arson at abandoned home has neighbors concerned
-
Mayor blames lack of resources for blight in Jackson