45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU takes down Memphis on the road; Wade notches 100th career win

13 hours 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2017 Dec 28, 2017 December 28, 2017 10:39 PM December 28, 2017 in Sports
By: LSU Sports Information

LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade notched his 100th career win as the men's basketball team defeated Memphis, 71-61, in its first true road contest of the seaosn Thursday night in the FedEx Forum. 

LSU opens SEC play with a contest against Kentucky on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center. 

LSU held the lead for only 15:15 of the contest as there were 11 lead changes and 10 ties throughout the game. 

Tremont Waters led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. The freshman also had a team-best eight assists. 

Wayde Sims recorded a team-best seven rebounds and tacked on eight points. 

In his second game back from injury, Brandon Sampson played 25 minutes, recorded 12 points and one rebound. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days