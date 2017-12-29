LSU takes down Memphis on the road; Wade notches 100th career win

LSU men's basketball head coach Will Wade notched his 100th career win as the men's basketball team defeated Memphis, 71-61, in its first true road contest of the seaosn Thursday night in the FedEx Forum.

LSU opens SEC play with a contest against Kentucky on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Maravich Center.

LSU held the lead for only 15:15 of the contest as there were 11 lead changes and 10 ties throughout the game.

Tremont Waters led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points. The freshman also had a team-best eight assists.

Wayde Sims recorded a team-best seven rebounds and tacked on eight points.

In his second game back from injury, Brandon Sampson played 25 minutes, recorded 12 points and one rebound.