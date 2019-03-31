LSU takes crucial series win over No. 2 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE - Old school Eric Walker returned for No. 15 LSU on Saturday. The finesse right-hander turned in his best performance since his Tommy John surgery, firing seven shut out innings as the Tigers dominated Mississippi State 11-2 to take the series.

One night after notching his 300th career hit, Antoine Duplantis returned back to the leadoff spot and crushed two baseballs. He lead off the first inning with a solo home run, then followed up with another home run in the eighth inning to mark his seventh home run this season. Just a fun fact, he only had six long balls in his first three seasons. Duplantis finished Saturday 3-for-4 with two RBI.

The Tigers bats have quickly heated up after dropping four straight games. The last two games vs. Mississippi State, LSU recorded 13 and 11 hits.

True freshman CJ Willis might've earned himself more playing time after clutch weekend at the plate. He finished the weekend 3-for-8 with 5 RBI and 2 BB.

Records: LSU (19-9, 6-3 SEC); Mississippi State (24-5, 5-4 SEC)

What’s next: LSU plays Grambling at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pitcher TBD.