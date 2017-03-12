53°
LSU sweeps Wichita State with 9-2 victory

2 hours 1 minute 27 seconds ago March 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers defeated Wichita State, 9-2, to sweep the Shockers in the final non-conference series ahead of Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon.

Freshman Eric Walker started for the fourth straight week and moved to 2-0 on the season. Walker allowed just three hits and struck out three WSU batters on Sunday.

Wichita State starter Zach Lewis suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits in just three innings.

LSU returns for its newest game on the schedule against Louisiana College Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium. The game was scheduled to replace the LSU-San Diego contest that was rained out earlier this week.

Fans may use their Game #9 LSU-San Diego tickets in order to be admitted to Tuesday’s LSU-Louisiana College game.

