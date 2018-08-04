LSU suspends offensive guard Ed Ingram indefinitely

BATON ROUGE - With less than 24 hours until LSU's first scheduled fall practice, Ed Orgeron announced right guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for violation the team's rules.

“We have a policy set in place at the university. He broke that policy. So we just need to see what happens," Orgeron said."

As a freshman in 2017, Ingram played in all 13 games and started 12 on the Tigers offensive line.

With Ingram out, Orgeron said he would shuffle junior-college transfer Damien Lewis over to right guard.

"It's unfortunate circumstance for any one of our teammates but we're real excited about Damien." Orgeron said. "It's an unfortunate circumstance, obviously for any one of our team members," Orgeron said. "We feel that he is a very good football player and eventually, I think he would've earned a spot anyway in the starting lineup."