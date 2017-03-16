LSU students question safety following abduction

BATON ROUGE - One day after LSU issued an alert that a student had been abducted, few additional details have been released, and some students find that concerning.



LSU sent the initial alert to students just before midnight Wednesday. It said LSUPD was investigating a reported abduction by an armed black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and pants, and driving a stolen gray 4-door Hyundai Elantra. They added the abduction took place in the "sorority area," and that the victim was safe.



Some students said even though they received an alert, there is still a lot to be done to make them feel secure.



"It's a concern that it could happen to anyone," LSU student Alexandra Pierson said. "It could happen to someone I know.



Pierson said she walks around the LSU Lakes with her friends several times a week. Usually, it's during the day.



"I definitely feel safe during the day," she acknowledged, "but at night, I definitely feel like it becomes unsafe once it gets dark."



Baton Rouge Police received a call around 10 p.m. of a reported rape and kidnapping in the 1700 block of Government Street. They then handed the investigation over to LSU.



LSU released a statement Thursday, saying "the safety of the LSU community is of the utmost importance to us. This incident is currently investigation. These types of incidents are uncommon at LSU, and we do not tolerate these things occurring on our campus and to members of the LSU family."



"I definitely feel like there could be more lighting everywhere on campus," Pierson said, "all over the parking lot, especially in the commuter lots, on the outskirts of campus, and around the UREC and stuff. I just feel like it can be more well lit and more patrolled."



Many other students agree with Pierson.



"I woke up and I was like 'this is actually happening,'" LSU student Hannah Estopinal said. "An abduction, that's very scary. And that's not normal at LSU's campus to have things like that."



No arrest has been made in the case. LSUPD advises students to walk in groups if they are out late at night.