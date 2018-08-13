LSU students move in for 2018 school year

BATON ROUGE - It was a big day at Louisiana State University. Even though classes don't start for another week, the streets on campus were already filled with students for move-in day.

“We have microwaves, mini fridges and trash cans,” said freshman Paul Laborde.

Laborde is one of 4,000 expected incoming and returning students to bring all of their belongings into their new home. Laborde will be living with his high school friend Joel Mareau. The two say they're looking forward to football games, but admit the change is a bit nerve racking.

“School itself,” said Laborde.

“Living on your own and juggling all of the responsibilities that comes with living on your own,” added Mareau.

Deciding where to go is a big decision to make for the teens. It’s one that freshman Ugo Njoku didn't take lightly.

“The first year I'm using that as a stepping stone,” said Njoku.

WBRZ first introduced viewers to Njoku back in May as a recent Dutchtown High School graduate. Back then, Njoku was discovering that he received more than $1 million in college scholarships. Njoku was accepted into dozens of schools like NYU, Howard University and LSU.

“LSU was kind of like affordability and also credits,” said Njoku. “I was able to get a lot of credits to where I wouldn't have much pressure to take a heavy load early on to graduate early.”

Now, the student is living out his choice moving into East Laville Hall. He’s getting ready to take on new courses, and new experiences right along all of the other freshman moving into the dorms on Sunday.

“We're kind of in this together,” said Njoku. “We'll have out struggles and triumphs together for this first year.”

LSU is anticipating the Class of 2022 to be the largest incoming freshman class yet, and the President of the University has some advice for all of them.

“Take advantage of everything this University has to offer. If you just go to class you're going to miss half of an entire college experience, and we have all of those experiences waiting for them,” said F. King Alexander.

More than 700 volunteers helped the incoming freshman move their belongings inside their dorms. Those volunteers included falculty, members of students organizations and 150 student-athletes.

“We just want [the parents] to know they made the best choice possible and we want them to know we are going to take care of their sons or daughters, and make sure they have the best educational experience as possible,” said Alexander.

The first day of class starts on Aug. 20.