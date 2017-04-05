LSU students launch website to help users avoid fake news

BATON ROUGE – A group of LSU students launched a website to help users avoid “fake news”

The website was designed and launched by Geaux Vote LSU, a student run civic engagement organization. The group said they want the website to be used as a tool readers can use to analyze the accuracy of news stories. Parker said she hopes the website stop fake news stories from being shared online.

“It’s really tricky and you have to pay attention to it,” Geaux Vote LSU President Kaylin Parker said.

The website includes tips on evaluating a news story’s content and sources. It also recommends users to install one of three Google Chrome extensions to detect fake news stories.

“We hope we can get out in the community and show some red flags. You might be doing this already and not even realize it,” Parker said.

Geaux Vote LSU will host a forum at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication. A panel will include Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact.

