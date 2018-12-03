LSU students exchanging food for reduction in school fines

BATON ROUGE- It's a simple transaction going on inside Middleton library as students are hunkering down for finals.

“It's a way for people to be generous. It's a way for the library to recognize that sometimes things happen beyond students' control” said Elissa Plank.

The Food for Fines initiative just wrapped up its fourth year for LSU librarie's Elissa Plank.

“The hearts in the right place,” said Plank.

It's an idea she wanted to bring to campus after seeing it in action elsewhere.

“It can be stressful for students especially this time of year, in November. The semester is winding down and so this is an opportunity so that they can give a little back and assist their fellow students,” said Plank.

The program allows students to bring in canned goods and other nonperishable items in exchange for a reduction in their fines. For every one item, a dollar is taken away from the amount owed up to twenty bucks!

“We've had students come in, one student brought in 20 cans,” said Plank.

All that food collected is then taken over to the LSU Food Pantry to help students this holiday season. While food drives are common especially this time of year, this one is helping not just those set to receive but those giving as well.

“If you have to do something for someone else, you appreciate it more when you get something nice done for you,” said Plank.