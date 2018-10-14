Latest Weather Blog
LSU students bring back 'Neck' for the Georgia game but to a different song
BATON ROUGE- And the famous chant is back, LSU earlier in the week said they would not play, "Neck," at the game in Death Valley but the students thought otherwise.
During LSU's game against Georgia, the band played, and the student section sang not missing a beat. Listen to the video and you can hear the student section screaming the vulgar chant but to a different song.
Warning: the video below does contain vulgar language.
#LSU just put up 36 on #Georgia.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2018
And Neck arrives. pic.twitter.com/6OUNE1KLGu
The song hasn't been played in the stadium since it was band. The university decided to pull the plug on Neck because rowdy fans changed some words to inappropriate ones.
The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs with a 36-16 final score, and thousands stormed the field.
