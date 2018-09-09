LSU students and fans stand in the heat for their cars that were towed on game day

BATON ROUGE - A line of LSU fans and students stood outside Riverside Towing Sunday trying to get their cars back.

"We came back last night and I was going to just drive and my car was just gone," LSU student Lucy Brown said.

Lucy Brown's car was towed yesterday while she went to the LSU football game. Her mother had to come all the way from Eunice, to get the LSU student's car out of the impound.

Brown parked at a friend's apartment near Tiger Stadium.

"I was confused because I thought we were parked legally and I felt like it was unfair," Brown said.

Riverside alone towed more than 100 cars during the LSU game.

Ethan Johnson came in from Lake Charles for the game and his car was towed after he parked in visitor parking at a friend's apartment.

"We had to call at least three different numbers just to figure out where our car was and it's going to cost about $280 to get ours out," Johnson said.

The owner of the tow truck service says, he has a contract with several apartment complexes near Tiger Stadium to remove illegally parked cars. Which often becomes a problem during LSU home games.

"I think it's awful because it's a bunch of poor college kids," Johnson said.

Johnson believes he should have been warned not to park at his friend's apartment complex.

"They sent out an email the day we got towed. No warning sticker, no anything like that," Johnson said.