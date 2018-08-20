85°
LSU student struck by vehicle on first day of class

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Officials say an LSU student was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of the fall semester.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near the LSU AgCenter. According to an LSU spokesperson, the student was not at a crosswalk when they stepped into the path of the vehicle. 

The student was transported to an area hospital with moderate to severe injures. 

Neither speed nor impairment of the driver are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the spokesperson. 

