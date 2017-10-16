LSU student found dead in off-campus apartment

BATON ROUGE – The coroner is investigating the cause of death of an LSU student who died at an off-campus apartment, WBRZ learned Monday.

Benjamin Balser was found in an apartment on E. Boyd recently. LSU confirmed Balser was a student and had previously been a member of a fraternity.

“We do not know at this time what the cause of death is as there was no apparent cause observed at the scene,” the coroner's office said in a statement to WBRZ.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The death investigation comes weeks after the on-campus death of Max Gruver. Gruver died, authorities suspect, after drinking too much while being hazed at his fraternity house. Ten fraternity members were booked into jail in connection with his death last week.

There is no connection between Gruver's death and the death of Balser.

