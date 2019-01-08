75°
LSU student, boyfriend found dead inside car in New Orleans

Tuesday, January 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans say an LSU student and her boyfriend were found dead in a running vehicle inside a New Orleans garage last week.

Family members told WWL-TV that 19-year-old Michael Willis Jr. and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Markeisha Gilmore, were found dead in a garage on Briarheath Drive in the early morning of Jan. 3. The New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to the scene after a neighbor called and said they heard a car running in a garage for about 45 minutes.

According to their families, Willis worked for Jefferson Parish while Gilmore was studying nursing at LSU.

While authorities say the couple’s deaths are still under investigation, those close to the pair believe they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

