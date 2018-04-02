82°
LSU student arrested with 19 baggies of cocaine while on spring break
DESTIN - Authorities in Florida have arrested an LSU student accused of possessing several baggies of cocaine while on spring break, WEAR-TV reports.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Joel Kinabrew was stopped on Regions Way in Destin around 7:30 Friday evening.
Deputies initially arrested Kinabrew for underage possession of alcohol, but further searches revealed he also had a sunglass case containing 19 individual baggies of cocaine in his pocket.
Kinabrew reportedly fled from deputies, but was recaptured. He has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and underage possession of alcohol.
