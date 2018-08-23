LSU student arrested, accused of sexual battery in dorm room

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student arrested Thursday has been accused of sexual assault.

Booking records show that 21-year-old David Segalla is facing one count of sexual battery.

On August 17, a female LSU student reported to authorities that Segalla sexually assaulted her in January.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told officials that she and Segalla had been friends for several months leading up to the incident. The victim says she went to Segalla's room in East Laville Hall on January 26.

Segalla allegedly began touching the victim and removed her shirt. The victim reportedly told Segalla "no" several times. She told authorities he continued touching her, and digitally penetrated her.

Investigators questioned Segalla on August 22, and he admitted to touching the victim.

"If it was a serious 'no,' I would have stopped," he said. "I thought it was a joking no."

Segalla was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.