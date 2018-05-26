LSU steals game one in Tallahassee 6-5 over FSU

Tallahassee, Fla - In a rematch of last years Super Regionals No. 11 LSU stole game one tonight by slugging it's way past No. 6 Florida State, 6-5 at JoAnne Graf Field.

It was supposed to be a pitchers duel considering both starters tonight combined for 0.97 ERA entering tonights Super Regional. ACC Pitcher of the Year Kylee Hanson was hit hard early by the Tigers offense.

In the top of the second Amanda Doyle lead off the inning with a solo-blast give LSU an early 1-0 lead. Doyle went on to be named "Player of the Game," after going 3-for-4 on the night with three RBI.

Transfer catcher Michaela Schlattman continued her recent tear at the plate in the fifth when she belted her 6th home run in the last six games. The Tigers would put up five runs in the fifth inning busting the game wide open.

Allie Walljasper who started for LSU was brilliant all night until the final inning. Florida State would rally in the seventh inning trailing 6-2. Senior third basemen Jessie Warren destroyed a three-run shot to dead center lifting the Seminole's to within one run.

LSU head coach Beth Torina would make a chance going from "Ice to Fire." Carley Hoover came on to close the game for a one out save and ended up striking out the final batter of the night, the only batter Hoover faced.

The Tigers are now just one win away from advancing to the NCAA Women’s College World Series for the seventh time in school history, the fifth time under head coach Beth Torina and the fourth-straight year.

The two teams will return to the field at 5 p.m. CT Saturday. If the Seminoles force a third game, game three will follow 30 minutes after due expected weather in the Tallahassee area on Sunday.