LSU starts fundraising campaign for wild tiger conservation

1 hour 27 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, October 17 2017 Oct 17, 2017 October 17, 2017 6:20 AM October 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State University has launched a new fundraising campaign aimed at helping students' efforts to save the school's mascot - the tiger - in the wild.

The campaign is tied to university participation in the U.S. Tiger University Consortium.

The consortium includes LSU, Auburn University, Clemson University and the University of Missouri, all of which have tiger mascots and are working to help save wild tigers from extinction.

LSU's fundraising dollars will be used to start a fellowship program for students interested in research on tiger management and conservation, seeking to preserve tiger habitats and boost populations in the wild.

LSU has a live tiger on campus named Mike, brought to the school in August from a Florida rescue facility and housed in a multimillion-dollar habitat next to Tiger Stadium.

