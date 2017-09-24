LSU stalls at No. 25 in latest AP poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have stayed put at the No. 25 position in the latest AP top 25 college football poll.

The Tigers narrowly defeated the Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium Saturday night 35-26.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:



Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1

2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2

3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4

5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5

6. Washington 4-0 1188 7

7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11

8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8

9. TCU 4-0 1028 16

10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10

12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13

13. Auburn 3-1 701 15

14. Miami 2-0 693 14

15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6

16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18

17. Louisville 3-1 502 19

18. South Florida 4-0 406 21

19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22

20. Utah 4-0 356 23

21. Florida 2-1 342 20

22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 -

23. West Virginia 3-1 212 -

24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17

25. LSU 3-1 92 25