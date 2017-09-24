Latest Weather Blog
LSU stalls at No. 25 in latest AP poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have stayed put at the No. 25 position in the latest AP top 25 college football poll.
The Tigers narrowly defeated the Syracuse Orange in Tiger Stadium Saturday night 35-26.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1
2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2
3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4
5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5
6. Washington 4-0 1188 7
7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11
8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8
9. TCU 4-0 1028 16
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13
13. Auburn 3-1 701 15
14. Miami 2-0 693 14
15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6
16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18
17. Louisville 3-1 502 19
18. South Florida 4-0 406 21
19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22
20. Utah 4-0 356 23
21. Florida 2-1 342 20
22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 -
23. West Virginia 3-1 212 -
24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17
25. LSU 3-1 92 25
