LSU squanders 5-run lead late versus Stanford

BATON ROUGE- In game one of the LSU Invitational Thursday night a 5-run Tiger lead wasn't enough as Stanford shocks the Tigers 7-5 in Tiger Park.

LSU led early as Amanda Doyle got the Tigers the lead after knocking in a run in the 3rd inning.

Then later in the inning, Amanda Sanchez smacked a ball to deep left that would score Doyle and give LSU a 3-0 lead.

In the 5th inning, Shelbi Sunseri hit her 7th home run of the year with two runners on base to extend LSU's lead to 5.

That wouldn't be enough as Stanford would rally in the top of the 6th scoring 7-runs and pulled off the win 7-5.

LSU will be back in action with 2 games on Friday.

First pitch against Memphis at 5 p.m. followed by a matchup with Michigan at 7:30 p.m.