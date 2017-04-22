LSU spring game forced indoors due to lightning

Photo: lsusports.com

BATON ROUGE - With four minutes left in the first half, the 2017 National L Club Spring Game was abandoned due to lightning near in Tiger Stadium with the Purple leading White, 7-3.

The game started in Tiger Stadium earlier Saturday afternoon, but a thunderstorm forced the game to move to a different venue.

The remainder of the game will be played in the LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility.

We will update this story with more information after the game's completion.