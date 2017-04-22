69°
LSU spring game forced indoors due to lightning

1 hour 14 minutes 39 seconds ago April 22, 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22 2017 April 22, 2017 9:09 PM in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: lsusports.com

BATON ROUGE - With four minutes left in the first half, the 2017 National L Club Spring Game was abandoned due to lightning near in Tiger Stadium with the Purple leading White, 7-3.

The game started in Tiger Stadium earlier Saturday afternoon, but a thunderstorm forced the game to move to a different venue.

The remainder of the game will be played in the LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility.

We will update this story with more information after the game's completion.

