LSU Splits on Final Day of St. Pete/Clearwater Invite

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The seventh-ranked LSU softball team split Saturday's double header after defeating Ohio State, 7-2, then falling in the night cap to No. 1 Florida State, 9-1 in six innings. The Tigers will now head back to Baton Rouge 9-2 overall on the year after dropping games to Oregon and FSU.

Game One



The bats stayed hot against Ohio State, Shemiah Sanchez drilled her second home run in as many games. The solo shot extended the Tigers’ lead to 7-0.

In the circle Maribeth Gorsuch improved to 3-0 on the year. She allowed four hits and struck out one in seven innings of work.

Game Two



In the rematch of last years Super Regional, the Tigers bats struggled against No. 1 Florida State. The Tigers were held scoreless through the first four innings.

Florida State put up at run in the first and two runs in the second, taking a 3-0 led on the Tigers.

LSU's only run of the day came on an Amber Serrett solo-blast, her second home run on the season.

The Seminoles then added another three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth after Cali Harrod smashed a two-run homer to take a 9-1.

Shelbi Sunseri took the loss after allowing three runs off three hits in 2.2 innings of work.

What’s On Deck

The Tigers return home next weekend for the Purple & Gold Challenge, playing host to Stanford, Memphis Cal State Northridge and Michigan. The Tigers open the weekend on Thursday with Stanford at 6 p.m.