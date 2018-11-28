LSU sorority investigated over alleged milk-chugging incident

BATON ROUGE - More details surfaced Tuesday in the investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving a sorority at LSU.

Earlier this month, the university said the Pi Beta Phi sorority's events were halted as police investigated hazing allegations. According to the report filed by LSU Police, the alleged incident involved an active member of the sorority ordering a new member to drink an entire gallon of milk within a certain amount of time.

LSU has said no one was physically harmed in the incident, but Pi Beta Phi has been under investigation since the university was notified of the allegations by the sorority's national chapter.