LSU sorority fundraising for Max Gruver Foundation

BATON ROUGE - The Alpha Delta Pi sorority chapter at LSU is participating in a national fundraiser to fight hazing. The sorority is sponsoring a basketball tournament on campus Wednesday night along with raising $15,000 for the Max Gruver Foundation, and anti-hazing organization.

Gruver, a freshman, was allegedly hazed to death last year in a drinking ritual at his Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on campus.

Gruver's parents are suing the fraternity and LSU. The university has since implemented a number of anti-hazing policies.

"For a long time it's been this tragedy that everyone has been whispering about but now we're honoring Max and starting the conversation about hazing on campus," said LSU senior and Alpha Delta Pi President Hannah Tonry.

The basketball tournament will be held at the LSU UREC Wednesday night starting at 6 pm.