LSU softball walks off 1-0 over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LA - It didn't take 19 innings, but the finish was just as exciting for LSU to clinch the series over the Rebels.

The first pitch of the bottom of the seventh turned into the game-winner off the bat of Shelbi Sunseri when she sent it over the right field wall to lead the Tigers to a walk-off 1-0 win.

Carley Hoover pitched lights out in the circle giving up just two hits with 14 strikeouts on the night.

LSU looks for the series sweep over Ole Miss on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tiger Park.