LSU softball upsets No. 9 Texas A&M 2-0
BATON ROUGE, LA - Carley Hoover with another complete game shutout leads the Tigers to take down the Aggies over at Tiger Park.
Hoover finishing off Texas A&M with her 15th win on the season as LSU's Amanda Doyle brought home to first of two runs in the bottom of the first inning to give her team all they needed in the victory.
The softball Tigers will be back on the diamond Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
