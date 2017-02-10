LSU softball to open 2017 season at Tiger Classic

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – The LSU softball team, ranked number 4, opens the 2017 regular season on Friday afternoon to take part in the Tiger Classic.

The Tigers will take on McNeese State, Oklahoma State and Penn State at Tiger Park Friday through Sunday.

The team returns with Head Coach Beth Torina, 15 letterwinners, five positional starters and all three starting pitchers. The team went 52-18 overall last season and qualified for the the Women's College World Series for the second consecutive season and fifth time overall in program history.

LSU's game schedule for the Tiger Classic is as follows:

LSU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.

LSU vs. Penn State, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. McNeese State, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Penn State, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 12, 12:30 p.m.

All five games will be streamed online through SEC Network + and WatchESPN. The games on Friday and Saturday will be on Talk 107.3 FM and online at LSUSports.net/live.