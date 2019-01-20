LSU Softball team combines practice, NFC Championship and 'Choppa Style'

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team decided to have a little fun during today's practice.

They gathered to watch the Saints play the Rams in the NFC Championship game. One player even goes as far as hitting the famous Choppa Style dance.

A video was tweeted from the LSU softball account showing the game on the big screen as one player is, "Choppa Styling" across the field.