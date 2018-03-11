LSU softball sweeps Auburn in 1-0 win Sunday

Baton Rouge, LA - The LSU softball team took home a three-game sweep against SEC west rival Auburn with a 1-0 win on Sunday to give the Tigers their 22nd win on the 2018 season.

“It was a great series against Auburn," said coach Beth Torina. "This weekend was a really good moment for our team. Anytime we win three games in the SEC, it’s huge, but to win against a good program like Auburn, made it a great weekend for us.”

Senior Carley Hoover took a no-hitter into the sixth, striking out eight in the complete game shutout improving to 9-0 on the year.

The late game heroics came first from Amber Serrett who made a run-saving double play in the top of the sixth before the Tiger bats finally brought home a run.

In the bottom half, Sydney Springfield singled into right field scoring Aliyah Andrews to put the Tigers on top 1-0 before Hoover shut down Auburn.

No. 8 LSU will take on Western Kentucky back at Tiger Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.