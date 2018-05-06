69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball sweeps Arkansas to close out regular season
Baton Rouge, LA - 13th ranked LSU softball completed a series sweep over Arkansas Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park with 5-0 shutout win putting a wrap on the 2018 regular season.
In her final regular season game senior Allie Walljasper tossed a complete-game shut out grabbing her 15th win of the season. She struck out seven allowing only four Arkansas hits.
Shemiah Sanchez busted the game open in the third inning with a three-run blast which gave LSU a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers complete the regular season 40-13 overall and 13-10 in the SEC.
Next up, LSU will travel to Columbia for the SEC Tournament and will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body of missing reverend involved in boating accident found in Gulf of...
-
Blue Bayou lifeguards prep for summer season with rigorous aquatic training
-
Oyster-shucking pro from Denham Springs preps for global competition
-
Hundreds gather for annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run
-
Two dead in Brusly house fire; third rescued