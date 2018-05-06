LSU Softball sweeps Arkansas to close out regular season

Baton Rouge, LA - 13th ranked LSU softball completed a series sweep over Arkansas Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park with 5-0 shutout win putting a wrap on the 2018 regular season.

In her final regular season game senior Allie Walljasper tossed a complete-game shut out grabbing her 15th win of the season. She struck out seven allowing only four Arkansas hits.

Shemiah Sanchez busted the game open in the third inning with a three-run blast which gave LSU a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers complete the regular season 40-13 overall and 13-10 in the SEC.

Next up, LSU will travel to Columbia for the SEC Tournament and will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, May 9 at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network