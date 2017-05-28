LSU Softball stays alive with shutout against Florida State

Photo: lsusports.net

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Allie Walljasper threw a complete game, one-hitter to lift 13th-seeded LSU to a 1-0 victory over fourth-seeded Florida State and keep the Tigers' dream of advancing to the Women's College World Series alive Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field.

With the victory, LSU improved to 46-20 on the year, while Florida State dropped to 55-7-1. The win for the Tigers broke a 36-game win streak by the Seminoles at JoAnne Graf Field dating back to 2016.

“It was unbelievable, “head coach Beth Torina said. “She (Walljasper) is our rock and so consistent. She gives us her all and keeps us in ball games. We tried not to respond and go backward. We put all of our efforts into the next pitch.”

“We have to continue to take a fearless mentality when we play tomorrow,” Torina added. “We play best when we play big and go out and feel like we are the hunter.”

The two squads return for the deciding game to advance to Oklahoma City at noon CT. The Tigers are in search of their sixth WCWS appearance the fourth under head coach Torina.