LSU Softball shuts out UMass to sweep Tiger Classic

Shemiah Sanchez rounds third after a two-run blast.

The biggest threat to LSU softball this weekend proved to be the rain and not the opponents. LSU shut out UMass on Sunday 7-0 to sweep the Tiger Classic and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Despite a minor rain delay, LSU came out swinging it. In the bottom of the first, Shemiah Sanchez cranked a two-run shot over the wall in left to put the Tigers up 2-0. That homerun was the third of her career and first of the 2018 season.

In the circle Allie Walljasper went the distance throwing her second straight complete game shut out to open the season. She allowed just two hits and struck out four improving to 2-0 on the season.

LSU will continue their 11-game home stand Tuesday when the Tigers play host to Louisiana-Monroe on Mardi Gras. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The game will broadcast on the SECN+ and live stats will be available.