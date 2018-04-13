75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball shutdown in 4-2 loss at Tennessee

2 hours 58 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 8:49 PM April 13, 2018 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

KNOXVILLE, TN - After 19 innings of one-run baseball in her last time out, Allie Walljasper couldn't do the same in seven Friday night.

The Tigers' ace had only given up three homeruns on the year, but was knocked around for two bombs to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead after 4 innings in Knoxville.

LSU's comeback effort coming up short after a 2-out 2-run double by Shemiah Sanchez made it a 4-2 ballgame before the Lady Vols closed the door.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday at noon against Tennessee.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days