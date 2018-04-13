LSU softball shutdown in 4-2 loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN - After 19 innings of one-run baseball in her last time out, Allie Walljasper couldn't do the same in seven Friday night.

The Tigers' ace had only given up three homeruns on the year, but was knocked around for two bombs to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead after 4 innings in Knoxville.

LSU's comeback effort coming up short after a 2-out 2-run double by Shemiah Sanchez made it a 4-2 ballgame before the Lady Vols closed the door.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday at noon against Tennessee.