LSU softball seeking fourth consecutive Women's College World Series appearance

BATON ROUGE - For three consecutive years, LSU softball has made the trip to the Women's College World Series but hasn't been able to cash it in.

"We've been on the biggest stage, yeah we lost but we've been there," said senior Carley Hoover. "We do know what it takes to get there. This year I hope we figure out what it takes to win it all."

In the circle LSU may have the best one-two punch in all of college softball. Seniors Carley Hoover and Allie Walljasper have combined for 131 career wins in the purple and gold.

"I have a lot of trust in and confidence in our pitching staff," said head coach Beth Torina.

This season the Tigers offense ranked 13th in the SEC with a .261 average while the pitching staff carried the weight ranking 3rd with a 1.42 team ERA.

With a veteran group of Tigers throughout the lineup and rotation LSU is hoping the experience leads them to their first-ever national title.

"The fact that they've been here before is really something that you can't buy," admitted Torina. "The fact that they understand how to win this time of the year is probably the most valuable skill they possess."

Below is the updated schedule for this weekends regional at Tiger Park.

NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL (MAY 18-20)

Friday

G1: 3p– Houston vs. Louisiana

G2: 5:30p– Fordham vs. LSU

Saturday

G3: 12p– Winner’s Bracket

G4: 2:30p– Loser’s Bracket

G5: 5p– Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

G6: 1p– Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

G7: 3:30p- If Necessary