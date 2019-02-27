LSU softball run-rules Kent State 8-0

Courtesy: LSU Athletics Creative Services

BATON ROUGE - The seventh-ranked LSU softball team beat the ran and shut out Kent State 8-0 on Tuesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers improve to 14-3 on the year and 11-1 at home.

Amanda Sanchez got the party started in the third inning with a two RBI single to left. Later that inning Shelbi Sunseri continued her hot stretch at the plate, she belted a two-run blast to dead center extending LSU's lead 4-0. She now leads the entire SEC with nine home runs and has more long balls than the entire LSU roster combined.

In the fifth inning the Tigers finished in walk-off fashion with a three -run blast by Amanda Doyle that sent the Golden Flashes packing.

Torina's Thoughts

On the team right now:

“I think there is always things we can do to get better. We are always looking to improve. We were talking after the game about ways we can improve. I think they’re pretty confident and we are doing a great job, but we always want to be getting better.”

On working as a team:

“This is a nice team. They get along well and they pull for each other. They are really strong in what they believe in and they fight for it.”

On team’s biggest strength:

“Right now I think our offense is proving to be really strong. I think they are confident at the plate and are able to make some noise with their swings.

On moving forward:

“I think this team has a ton of potential. I think they can do some really big things, but we have to continue to work and improve.”

On Deck

The Tigers will be at home this weekend for the Purple and Gold Challenge, playing host to USC Upstate, Indiana, Stephen F. Austin and Illinois State.