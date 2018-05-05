LSU softball run-rules Arkansas 10-2 in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA - Two two-run homers by the Tigers broke Saturday's game wide open.

After Arkansas tied the ballgame 2-2 in the 4th, the LSU lineup put on a show at the plate.

Michaela Schlattman fired a two-run bomb over the right field wall to make it a 4-2 lead for LSU, before Shelbi Sunseri did the same to right to fuel the Tigers 10-2 win in 5 innings over the Razorbacks.

LSU goes for the sweep on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Tiger Park.