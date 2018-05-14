LSU softball lands No. 11 overall seed; Tigers will host regional May 18-20 at Tiger Park

Baton Rouge, LA - For the fourth straight season LSU softball earned a national seed heading into the NCAA tournament. LSU was selected as the No. 11 overall seed and will host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend with Louisiana-Lafayette, Houston and Fordham May 18-20 at Tiger Park.

“This team did a good job,” said head coach Beth Torina. “They won a lot of games that they were supposed to win. They won some big games. We have a great opportunity in front of us. I don’t think there is any easy road. I think every team deserves to be here, but I think our team has a great opportunity in front of us just being included in the field.”

The Tigers are also seeking their fourth consecutive trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma.

Below is the updated schedule.

NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL

Friday

G1: 3p– Houston vs. Louisiana

G2: 5:30p– Fordham vs. LSU

Saturday

G3: 12p– Winner’s Bracket

G4: 2:30p– Loser’s Bracket

G5: 5p– Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

G6: 1p– Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

G7: 3:30p- If Necessary