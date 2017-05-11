70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball holds on for 6-5 win in SEC Tourney opener

1 hour 27 minutes 30 seconds ago May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 10:54 PM in LSU Sports
By: Michael Cauble

Knoxville, Tennessee - The LSU Tiger softball team road the strength of two big swings of the bat, and then had to fight to the last out to preserve their 6-5 win over Missouri in their opening game at the SEC Tournament in Knoxville on Wednesday night.

Tiger catcher Sahvanna Jaquish belted out a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th inning to break a 2-2 tie and put LSU in position to advance to the quarterfinals to face host-team Tennessee on Thursday evening.

The Missouri Tigers rallied to score three runs in the 7th and final inning off of LSU reliever Sydney Smith and with the potential game winning run at the plate, LSU head coach Beth Torina pulled starter Allie Walljasper off the bench and back into the game to record the final out of the game.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days