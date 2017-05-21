LSU Softball falls to ULL 4-2 in game three of Regional

Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE – The UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns exploded for a four-run fifth inning to snag the 4-2 win and take Game 3 of the Baton Rouge Regional from the No. 18 LSU Tigers Saturday night at Tiger Park.

With the loss, LSU falls to 42-19 on the year while UL-Lafayette improves to 47-6

LSU has fallen into the loser's bracket and will face McNeese State in Game 5 of the regional at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday. The Cowgirls eliminated Fairfield with a 6-2 victory Saturday night.

UL-Lafayette has advanced to Sunday's Game 6, which is slated to begin at 4 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 7 will take place Monday at a time to be determined.