LSU softball eliminated from SEC tournament in 1-0 loss to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, MO - One run is all it took to knock the Tigers out of the SEC tournament on the second day.

Tennessee pitcher Caylan Arnold, behind a first inning RBI double, threw a three-hit shutout to send LSU back home to Baton Rouge to await the NCAA tournament selection show on Sunday.

LSU's Allie Walljasper giving up just one run and four hits in the 1-0 loss, as her team now waits to see if they'll host a regional and potentially a super regional at Tiger Park.



The Tigers finish the regular season 41-14 (13-10) after falling to the Volunteers in the SEC tournament.